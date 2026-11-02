Everton boss Moyes offers Grealish hope after disciplinary row

Everton manager David Moyes insists Jack Grealish still has a future at the club but remains uncertain about his return.

The Manchester City loanee missed successive victories over Newcastle United following a disciplinary issue reportedly involving an unauthorised training absence.

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Everton attributed his latest omission to fitness concerns, although Moyes remained evasive when questioned about the midfielder's situation after Monday's victory.

"He's unavailable at the moment and we will make a decision with the club when we think that availability comes back," he told BBC Sport.

"All I'm giving out is that he is unavailable at the moment."

And when pressed over whether the disciplinary issue is over with, the veteran tactician added: "No, I can't comment on that."