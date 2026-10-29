Barcelona vs Alaves: Confirmed team news as Flick aims to bounce back from El Clasico loss

Barcelona travel to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys as they face Alaves in their next La Liga test.

Off the back of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in El Clasico, Barcelona will be seeking to bounce back this weekend after dropping three points against their biggest rivals.

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Barcelona have made an excellent start under Hansi Flick, winning nine of their opening 10 league matches before losing the El Clasico. They sit top of the table with 27 points and could extend that lead with what looks like an easy win over Alaves.

Barcelona vs Alaves team news

Barcelona suffered a blow as Xavi Espart is facing seven weeks on the sidelines whilst Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee) and Eric Garcia (thigh), Jules Kounde (ankle) and Andreas Christensen (thigh) are also ruled out.

Facundo Garces (knee) and Mikel Rodriguez (knee) are on the sideline for Alaves.

Barcelona vs Alaves predicted line-ups

Barcelona: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Fermin, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Alaves: Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini, Rebbach; Alena, Blanco, Ibanez; Diaz, Boye

Barcelona vs Alaves kick off time

Both sides meet at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for a 20:00 kick-off, UK time.

Key facts

Barcelona have scored 40 goals in their first 10 league matches, averaging four per game. They have conceded 11, giving them a goal difference of +29.

Alaves have bagged 14 goals and conceded 11 in 10 league games. Their defensive record matches Barcelona's in terms of goals conceded, but their attack has found 26 fewer goals.

Barcelona's overall record: 36 wins in 51 meetings across all competitions as they enter the game as favourites.