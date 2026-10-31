Real Madrid star Eder Militao had house burgled during El Clasico clash

Real Madrid defender Eder ⁠Militao's house was burgled during his side's 2-1 ‌victory over Barcelona on Sunday, ‌with El Mundo ‌reporting on Saturday that ‌thieves took jewellery and watches ‌valued at €350,000.

The Brazilian was on the bench for ‌Real Madrid when thieves ⁠entered ‌his home through a third-floor ​bathroom window and ransacked Militao's bedroom. ​Bags, watches and jewellery were stolen.

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Militao's family were in ⁠the ​house watching the Clasico match on the ground floor and did not ‌notice anything suspicious.

The burglary was the latest in a series targeting high-profile footballers in Spain in recent years.

Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an ‌armed robbery in 2022. ​Real Betis striker Troy ‌Parrott and former PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico were victims of robberies this month.