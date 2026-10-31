Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan reunion with Manchester United youngster

Arsenal willing to sanction Martin Odegaard sale on ONE condition

Aston Villa to initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher over Unai Emery comments

Most read on Flashscore News

Chelsea vs Man Utd LIVE: Blues inflict more misery on Carrick with victory at Stamford Bridge

As Arsenal visit Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk and Gabriel hold their team's keys to success

Carragher apologises after Aston Villa opt to pursue legal action over 'unacceptable insults'

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Spoils shared after Silva's late leveller

Real Madrid star Eder Militao had house burgled during El Clasico clash

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao
Real Madrid defender Eder MilitaoVioleta Santos Moura / Reuters

Real Madrid defender Eder ⁠Militao's house was burgled during his side's 2-1 ‌victory over Barcelona on Sunday, ‌with El Mundo ‌reporting on Saturday that ‌thieves took jewellery and watches ‌valued at €350,000.

The Brazilian was on the bench for ‌Real Madrid when thieves ⁠entered ‌his home through a third-floor ​bathroom window and ransacked Militao's bedroom. ​Bags, watches and jewellery were stolen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Militao's family were in ⁠the ​house watching the Clasico match on the ground floor and did not ‌notice anything suspicious.

The burglary was the latest in a series targeting high-profile footballers in Spain in recent years.

Former Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw during an ‌armed robbery in 2022. ​Real Betis striker Troy ‌Parrott and former PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico were victims of robberies this month.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Eder MilitaoReal MadridBarcelonaPierre-Emerick AubameyangTroy ParrottSergio RicoLaLiga

Related Articles

Tottenham star Porro breaks silence on Real Madrid and Barcelona links

Barcelona vs Alaves: Confirmed team news as Flick aims to bounce back from El Clasico loss

Liverpool join Spanish giants in race for Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch