Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid

Tottenham fullback Pedro Porro has welcomed interest from Real Madrid.

Porro is being linked with Real Madrid after the knee injury suffered by Dani Carvajal.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Relevo: "You have to be focused on your job, but, well, the fact that Real Madrid are interested in you is because you're doing well. That's my way of thinking day by day. If that moment has to come, it will come. And if it doesn't come, we continue working as we have done so far.

"Yes, I'm ready. Obviously yes, because as I said, I try to work and give my best every day. If tomorrow I have the chance to make the leap in quality, I'll be ready. I'll have much more experience.

"If you had told me years ago, I would have answered that I wasn't. I'm sincere. Because I'm sincere. Let's see what happens".