Sevilla, Tottenham eyeing Espanyol captain Puado

Sevilla and Tottenham are eyeing Espanyol captain Javi Puado.

Puado is currently the captain, the leading player and the top scorer for Espanyol this season.

Marca says he is interesting Sevilla and Spurs as his contract runs down this term.

Espanyol are in talks about a new deal, but are battling to get close to what Puado can earn elsewhere.

Espanyol chief Fran Garagaza has recently said: "We know that he is very important for us, there have been movements and there has been a break due to the summer market.

"We are going to get back to it because he is our captain, a local boy who plays at a high level, we are going to work on renewing him. We are working on it on a day-to-day basis, especially those contacts that were opened, and that will be opened again, for sure."