Torres names Barcelona teammate for Ballon d'Or chance (and it's not Yamal)

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres can see Pedri winning the Ballon d'Or this year.

While Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have generated the headlines in recent weeks with the LaLiga leaders, Torres insists it's Pedri who is making the team tick.

"Words are almost superfluous in the end, because when you see him on the pitch you can't help but enjoy it. It's a pleasure to watch him play," Torres told Mundo Deportivo.

Barca still have the chance to win three titles this season. Should that happen, Torres predicts Pedri having a very good chance in the race for the Ballon d'Or.

"If we continue this streak and this momentum, I think he is a serious contender for the Ballon d'Or," he added.

