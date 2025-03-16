Torres bags brace as Barcelona secure comeback win in Madrid

Atletico Madrid missed the chance to complete a league double over title rivals Barcelona for the first time since the 2005/06 season as their hopes of winning LaLiga were dealt a fresh blow, squandering a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 in a dramatic encounter as their opponents leapfrogged Real Madrid to move top of the table.

Just four days after their heartbreaking and controversial UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Madrid, Atleti returned to Estadio Metropolitano.

Inside just five minutes, the hosts perhaps should have been behind when Lamine Yamal played a one-two with Dani Olmo, only to then strike the outside of Jan Oblak’s right-hand post.

Hansi Flick’s men continued to keep their opponents pinned back for long spells in the first half, but as the game progressed, Diego Simeone’s side became more adventurous going forward and opened the scoring just before half-time. Robert Lewandowski blazed over following Pedri’s inch-perfect pass which had found the Pole in an onside position, and Lewandowski was quickly left to rue that miss as Atleti duly mounted an attack of their own.

Antoine Griezmann’s swept crossfield ball was turned back inside cleverly by Giuliano Simeone to his Argentinian compatriot Julian Alvarez, who finished emphatically for his 23rd goal in all competitions in his debut season with Los Rojiblancos.

Flick will have been dismayed that his side weren’t at least level after dominating possession in the first period, but neither the German nor Diego Simeone opted to make changes at the break.

As such, the pattern immediately after the interval mirrored the start of the match, with Barca on the front foot and Yamal and Olmo again combining, as Yamal again narrowly missed the target.

However, Atleti, as well as being extremely disciplined defensively, also looked threatening on the counter, as Conor Gallagher and Alexander Sorloth replaced Samuel Lino and Alvarez on the hour.

Despite the withdrawal of the man who made it 1-0, the lead was doubled on 70 minutes as Griezmann picked Eric Garcia’s pocket, starting an attack which culminated in Gallagher surging clear to square for fellow substitute Sorloth to tuck home.

Aggrieved by a potential Rodrigo De Paul handball before that goal, Barca instantly halved the deficit as Inigo Martinez crossed for Lewandowski, who produced a superb chest-trap before unerringly finding Oblak’s bottom left-hand corner to set a grandstand finish.

The drama continued as Raphinha’s whipped cross was headed in by the unmarked and recently introduced Ferran Torres.

And after the tears in midweek, Atleti were to suffer another gut-wrenching moment, as in the 92nd minute, Yamal’s effort from range cannoned off Reinildo and into Oblak’s far corner, shortly before Torres’ assured finish put the result beyond doubt in the dying moments.

That late twist brought to an end Atleti’s unbeaten home league record this season, with Barcelona hosting near-neighbours Girona after the international break in the hope of building on this rousing comeback.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

