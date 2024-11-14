Tribal Football
Torre opens door to Barcelona January exit
Pablo Torre has opened the door to a January move away from Barcelona.

The midfielder, however, is keen to still prove himself to coach Hansi Flick.

He told Relevo: "I trust myself a lot. During the season there are moments for everyone because, unfortunately, injuries occur. I wanted to try to take advantage of all those moments.

"So far I’ve been able to do it, but there’s a lot of healthy competition.”

Torre added, “Everyone can’t play everything. We have to share the minutes. But every footballer wants to smell the grass and is happier playing. There is still a month and a half left in which I must be focused on Barcelona. Afterwards, we will see what happens.”

