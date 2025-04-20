Tigres clinch agreement with Atletico Madrid attacker Correa

Ángel Correa is leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Relevo reports the right winger has agreed a move toTigres UANL of Mexico, with only an agreement between the two clubs still pending.

However, River Plate, a club from Correa's native Argentina, could yet intervene.

At Atlético, Correa has mostly been restricted to a super-sub role this season.

He has been with the Rojiblancos for ten years. His contract in the Spanish capital runs until 2026.