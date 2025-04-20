Tigres clinch agreement with Atletico Madrid attacker Correa

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Ángel Correa is leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

Relevo reports the right winger has agreed a move toTigres UANL of Mexico, with only an agreement between the two clubs still pending.

However, River Plate, a club from Correa's native Argentina, could yet intervene.

At Atlético, Correa has mostly been restricted to a super-sub role this season. 

He has been with the Rojiblancos for ten years. His contract in the Spanish capital runs until 2026.

