Bayer Leverkusen & Atletico Madrid battle to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to battle it out to sign Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Bayer Leverkusen have joined Atletico Madrid in the race to sign the 20-year-old winger.

Garnacho was close to leaving Man United in January, with Chelsea interested in the Argentina international, but ultimately stayed at Old Trafford.

It’s understood Ruben Amorim’s side would demand a fee of around £70 million for Garnacho, who is still highly-regarded at the club.

United are expected to ship out multiple stars in the upcoming transfer window as they seek to overhaul their squad following a dismal season.