Thiago on track to leave Barcelona after impressive impact

Thiago Alcantara is on track to leave Barcelona next month.

Barca coach Hansi Flick added Thiago to his staff on a short-term deal after the former midfielder had left Liverpool and hung up the boots last month.

The pair knew eachother from their time together at Bayern Munich and Thiago, also a former Barca player, was tasked with the job to help Flick adjust to and understand the demands and culture inside the Blaugrana.

Thiago has made a positive impact on Flick and his staff, along with the playing group, but is set to depart when his deal expires in September.

For the moment, there's been no discussion regarding extending Thiago's arrangement.

