Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Thiago agrees to make Barcelona return

Thiago agrees to make Barcelona return
Thiago agrees to make Barcelona return
Thiago agrees to make Barcelona returnLaLiga
Thiago Alcantara has agreed to return to Barcelona.

After coming off contract at Liverpool, Thiago announced his retirement last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New Barca coach Hansi Flick immediately make contact with the former Spain midfielder and offered him a role on his staff. The German is keen to add a recently retired player to his backroom team.

Sport says Thiago has accepted the coaching proposal. However, it is not clear exactly what role he will have.

The parties have not yet agreed on a contract - but Thiago has   given the green light to become part of the management staff.

Mentions
LaLigaThiagoBarcelonaLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
New Barcelona coach Flick meets with Thiago
Thiago to announce retirement after Liverpool exit
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Thiago announces retirement