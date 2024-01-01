Thiago agrees to make Barcelona return

Thiago Alcantara has agreed to return to Barcelona.

After coming off contract at Liverpool, Thiago announced his retirement last week.

New Barca coach Hansi Flick immediately make contact with the former Spain midfielder and offered him a role on his staff. The German is keen to add a recently retired player to his backroom team.

Sport says Thiago has accepted the coaching proposal. However, it is not clear exactly what role he will have.

The parties have not yet agreed on a contract - but Thiago has given the green light to become part of the management staff.