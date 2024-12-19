Matthaus takes aim at Real Madrid star Vini Jr: Neymar isn't the right role-model

Germany World Cup winning captain Lothar Matthaus says Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior needs to change his ways.

Vinicius Junior, a day after being named FIFA's 'The Best' award winner for 2024, helped Real Madrid win the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca last night, scoring a penalty in the 3-0 win in Doha.

Matthaus, while acknowledging the Brazilian's talent, also said: "For me Vinicius is the new Neymar.

"Vinicius is a super talent, but like Neymar he gets in his own way. "He incites spectators, fights with rivals, provokes with gestures .

"Vinicius has a great shot, speed, everything is world class, his behaviour is on the wrong track, Neymar is the wrong role model."

