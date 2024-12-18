FIFA president Infantino tribute to Real Madrid star Vini Jr after 'The Best' win

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Vinicius Junior after he was named 'The Best' for 2024.

The Real Madrid star won the vote yesterday for the FIFA award.

Infantino said: "Whether it's your goals, your attacking talent or your teamwork, you have brought joy to so many people around the world and achieved great success in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.

"You also stand out as a role model for so many fans and aspiring young players: you truly embody the spirit of our beautiful game."

He added: "As always, fans played a key role in choosing the winner in a voting system equally weighted between fans, current captains and coaches of all women's/men's national teams and representatives of the media."