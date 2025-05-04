Ter Stegen delighted with winning Barcelona return

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was left delighted after a winning comeback at Real Valladolid.

The Germany international made a first appearance since August's knee injury as Barca won 2-1 on Saturday night.

He said afterwards: "I was really looking forward to playing and enjoying myself. It's always better with a win.

"We're continuing in the same dynamic and eager to face the weeks ahead, which are going to be great for everyone.

"When you're 1-0 down, it's already tough at any stadium, and they had nothing to lose. I'm sorry they're going down to the Second Division because they're a spectacular team, with great fans.

"We did our thing, and we won."

