Tchouameni reveals World Cup 'risk' as he make Ballon d'Or prediction

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Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.
Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni.Profimedia

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has spoken out on how the 2026 FIFA World Cup has disrupted his start to the 2026/27 club season.

The 26-year-old has endured a frustrating opening to the campaign, after several muscle injuries forced him to miss a chunk of preseason, and he's now battling for a place in Jose Mourinho's starting line up.

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He was overlooked by Zinedine Zidane for France's UEFA Nations League camp last month after making just two starts in Madrid so far in 2026/27.

A desire to feature for France at the World Cup has caused issues for the former AS Monaco playmaker - but he has no regrets.

"From the third or fourth match onwards, and even a little before, I was in pain. It's a World Cup, so I tried to do everything possible to be prepared and to perform at my best on the pitch. 

"I took risks that I might not have taken at another time, but I don't regret anything. As players we understand sometimes there are circumstances that demand you give your all. That's what I did. I paid the price afterward, but I have no regrets about it."

As part of the interview with France 24, Tchouameni was also asked for his thoughts on the 2026 Ballon d'Or, and his allegiance is clear.

"Obviously, it has to be a Frenchman."

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