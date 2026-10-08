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Mbappe back in Real Madrid training as LaLiga return nears

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe.Profimedia

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has belatedly returned to training back at the club after suffering a hyperextension of his left knee on international duty for France.

Los Blancos and Les Bleus agreed for Mbappe to return to the Spanish capital for immediate treatment, but his lack of prominence at Valdebebas had caused concern for some fans, amid rumours he was spotted partying in Paris.

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Real Madrid played down the story, and indicated it was part of an agreed break for the striker, to rest and prepare for a crunch run of matches in the coming weeks.

The former PSG hitman has now fully recovered his level and will be available for the October 10th LaLiga clash with Villarreal.

Mbappe has been in sensational form so far this season with eight goals scored across all competitions, and Jose Mourinho will need him at full power, ahead of five games before the end of October.

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