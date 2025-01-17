Tchouameni responds to Real Madrid boo-boys

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Aurelien Tchouameni has dismissed Real Madrid's boo-boys.

The France midfielder was jeered and whistled during last night's Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo.

However, Tchouameni offered a defiant message after the 5-2 win.

After the match, the Frenchman responded to the whistles with a message on his Instagram account.

"What doesn't kill you..." wrote the midfielder along with an emoji of a relaxing head massage.

Real teammates Raul Asencio and Vini Jr responded to the post, telling him "Keep going" and "Great."

