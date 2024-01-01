Tchouameni insists he'll play where needed for Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni says he'll play where needed for Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The midfielder has been filling in at centre-half both this season and last term.

He said, "Obviously, I prefer to be in the middle, but I always try to give my best."

Tchouameni also insists he doesn't feel any great pressure playing for Real Madrid, even when they struggle.

He added, "No, that's not the case, at least not for me."

On Kylian Mbappe not joining him with the France squad this week, Tchouameni said: "There are physical problems, that is the case of Kylian. There is no pressure from the club."