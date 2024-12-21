Szczesny insists he's calm about Barcelona situation: Media trying to pressure Flick

Wojciech Szczesny says he understands his situation at Barcelona.

The Pole is playing second fiddle to Inaki Pena, having been convinced to come out of retirement earlier this season after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injured ended his season.

Szczesny is yet to make his debut and he told Eleven Sports: "I don’t hide the fact that if I were the coach of this club, I would play the same number of matches that I have played so far. It’s difficult for me to be frustrated with this situation because I agree with it 100%.

"When things weren't going well and the media tried to pressure (Hansi) Flick into playing for me, I was the first to come out and say that he (Pena) deserves full recognition and that we should trust him.

"I have a different perspective now. I was already on the other side, retired, and I have more perspective to objectively evaluate the situation and not be so selfish. That's why I don't get frustrated."