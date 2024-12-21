Szczesny insists he's calm about Barcelona situation: Media trying to pressure Flick
The Pole is playing second fiddle to Inaki Pena, having been convinced to come out of retirement earlier this season after Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injured ended his season.
Szczesny is yet to make his debut and he told Eleven Sports: "I don’t hide the fact that if I were the coach of this club, I would play the same number of matches that I have played so far. It’s difficult for me to be frustrated with this situation because I agree with it 100%.
"When things weren't going well and the media tried to pressure (Hansi) Flick into playing for me, I was the first to come out and say that he (Pena) deserves full recognition and that we should trust him.
"I have a different perspective now. I was already on the other side, retired, and I have more perspective to objectively evaluate the situation and not be so selfish. That's why I don't get frustrated."