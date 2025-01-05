Szczesny delighted with winning Barcelona debut

Tribal Football
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was delighted with his winning debut on Saturday.

The Pole kept a clean sheer as Barca won 4-0 at Copa del Rey opponents Barbastro.

Szczesny later said: "I'm very happy with my debut and I feel comfortable. You try not to make mistakes on your debut and you want to go into the game with the right attitude, but I was excited about how I looked. We're happy to have won and with the way the players played, my job was much easier today."

He continued: "I'm having a new experience. Now I play with young players and I try to help them as much as possible in preparing for the matches and helping them learn how to approach them, which is a new experience. I'm excited. They also give me a lot of youthful energy, so that's a good thing for me."

He then stressed: "I just try to do my best for the team. When I have the chance to play I try to keep a clean sheet, but every day I just try to help, I'm very happy about that. We ended 2024 not well for the results in the league, while we were good in Europe, but we start a new year in good shape, and we hope to continue like this in the Spanish Super Cup and then in La Liga."

