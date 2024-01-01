Barcelona deliver formal response to PSG after €250M Yamal offer

Barcelona have rejected a €250m bid from PSG for Lamine Yamal.

Efe says Barca chief Deco has informed PSG that the 16 year-old Euros will not leave for less than his current €1bn buyout clause.

PSG tabled their world record bid last week, but after discussions Barca's board rejected the proposal.

Barca see Yamal as a geniune flagship for the club and want to build generational teams around the teen in the coming years.

Yamal turns 17 on July 13. His current deal runs to 2026.