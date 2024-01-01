Roque suffers new Barcelona blow - due to Yamal

Vitor Roque has suffered a new blow at Barcelona.

After a difficult first six months with Barca, it's been suggested the former Athletico Paranaense striker has been put up for sale.

And now Okdiario is reporting Roque has been left without a shirt number for the new season.

Roque has had his No19 shirt taken away from him and given to teenage star Lamine Yamal - and for now, the Brazilian has been left without a replacement number.

Barca paid an initial €30m for Roque, with the fee potentially rising to €60m in bonuses.