Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen alerted as Barcelona consider Darvich sale

Barcelona are prepared to sell Noah Darvich this summer.

The exciting German midfield talent is ready to leave Barca in search of a greater senior playing chance.

Sport says Barca won't hold Darvich against his will and will consider offers for the teen, so long as a buy-back option is included in the deal.

German media sources say VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen have already sounded out Barca about Darvich's situation.

Barca are happy to part with the 18 year-old, though still want to control Darvich's future.