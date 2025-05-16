Jonathan Tah waiting on Barcelona despite Bayern Munich approach

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is prioritising a move to Barcelona in the summer despite being approached by Bayern Munich.

The 29-year-old will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Tah was reported to have already agreed a deal with Barcelona, but the club’s ongoing financial issues mean his future remains up in the air.

Newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are now pushing to sign the Germany international as they seek to bolster their defence.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggests that Tah is prepared to wait for Barcelona to sort of the finances, however.