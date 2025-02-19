Stuani prepares for Real Madrid visit: Girona players are in solidarity with our referees

Girona striker Cristhian Stuani says the players are behind the LaLiga referees.

Stuani was speaking days before Girona visit the Santiago Bernabeu to face Real Madrid, which have been publicly critical of the state of Spain's refereeing in recent weeks.

Stuani said, “We want to send a message of confidence and solidarity with the referees. The media exposure is huge and we try to be on their side. They always try to do things well, like footballers, and we don’t always succeed. We focus more on them and not on the most beautiful thing, football.

"We have to try to enjoy football and not let everything become a climate of mistrust and controversy. Everyone makes mistakes and if we don’t stop it it will be impossible. And those who constantly complain are the greatest, my message is clear. For me the referee is the authority and if we don’t respect it we are in trouble, we have to let them work.”

He also stated: “Let it be known that I am not speaking to Madrid, it is a general thing. We believe that the controversy and the pressure on the referee will not affect it. Millions of people will see it, if we thought that the referee was going to whistle badly or in a biased way we would not go to the Bernabéu.”