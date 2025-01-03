Stiller: Stuttgart teammates ask me about Barcelona rumours
Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller admits he's aware of interest from Barcelona.
Indeed, Stiller says his VfB teammates are constantly asking him about the rumours.
He told BILD: "Of course, I hear some rumours about a possible transfer.
"Sometimes I am even asked about it in the dressing room. However, it is not a topic that concerns me. It is not the right time to think about it. I am in Stuttgart and that is my only goal."
Stiller, 23, has a deal to 2027 with Stuttgart.