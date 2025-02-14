Osasuna winger Zaragoza: Right time to face Real Madrid

Osasuna winger Bryan Zaragoza insists it's a good time to face Real Madrid.

Osasuna meet Real Madrid this weekend, with Zaragoza convinced of their chances.

He said in an interview with sponsor Kosner: “They are a very good team, one of the best. We all want to play against them and even more so here at our ground, with our people and our fans. We will try to give them something to cheer about, and if we can't win, we will try to add to our points tally.

“I think it's a good time to get a grip on Real Madrid. Even if one player goes out and another comes in, Madrid always tend to compete well. But I think that if there's a time to get a grip on Real Madrid, it's now.

"Facing players of that world class, everyone wants it and everyone likes it. I love playing against them, we always watch them and in the end they are the best. I always like playing against them.

“Real Madrid has many great players, but right now I would say Vinicius, he is a reference, I like how he plays, I look up to him. I try to take things from him, I am not similar to him, but the game is more or less based on what Vinicius does. I can also talk about Mbappé, they are two great players, although my profile is more that of Vinicius.”