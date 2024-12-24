Spartak Moscow targeting Sevilla sporting director Orta

Spartak Moscow are targeting Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta.

Metaratings is reporting Spartak has the Madrid native at the top of its list of preferences to take on the rebuilding of its squad, along with the Italian Mauro Leo and the Anglo-Spanish Francis Cagigao .

Orta has already worked in Russia more than a decade ago. In the 2013-14 season he was scouting director at Zenit St. Petersburg, just after a seven-season spell at Sevilla alongside Monchi, now sporting director at Aston Villa.

After a year at Zenit he returned to Spain, to Elche, as sporting director, and then he would leave for the Premier League, first to Middlesbrough and then to Leeds.

Orta retutned to the Nervionense club in June 2023. His deal with Sevilla runs to 2026.