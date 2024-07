Joaquin joins Real Betis recruitment team

Real Betis great Joaquin has joined the club's recruitment team.

Joaquin has been working at the club in an ambassadorial role since last year's retirement.

He has now earned a promotion and has joined the staff of sporting director Manu Fajardo, says ABC.

Betis' market campaign is now underway after the arrival of Romain Perraud from Southampton.

The wing-back's €3.5m signing was confirmed on Monday.