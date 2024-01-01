Hamann: Bellingham must be banned - it'll help England

Hamann: Bellingham must be banned - it'll help England

German hero Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Jude Bellingham receiving a ban may be good for England.

The Real Madrid and Three Lions midfielder is under UEFA investigation for a gesture he made after scoring against Slovakia in a 2-1 win.

Bellingham could face a ban unless he can prove to UEFA that a gesture he made was not malicious in any way.

“Gareth Southgate should have made the decision earlier to take out Bellingham or Phil Foden,” Hamann said to BILD.

“Now he may be forced to be lucky if Bellingham is suspended. If he has to sit out, that might even be a blessing.

“That might even help the team. Something has to happen.”