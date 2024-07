Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham wants Spain in final

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham wants Spain in final

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham wants England to meet Spain in the Euros final.

England are into the semifinals after a penalty shootout quarterfinal win against Switzerland yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bellingham said, “Spain have played very well in the last three weeks, anything is possible.

“(Hopefully) we could face a final against Spain. They are playing very well.”

England will meet Holland in the semis, as Spain face France.