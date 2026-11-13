Spain star Sancet makes World Cup pledge ahead of Basque Country debut

Athletic Club midfielder Oihan Sancet is on course for his second international debut in the coming days after being called up by the Basque Country's national side.

The 26-year-old has made four appearances for the Spain team since his senior debut in 2023, but he's still eligible to play for his Basque regional squad.

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As Spain is a long standing member of both FIFA and UEFA, their international matches are official and count towards World Cup and European Championship qualification.

However, the Basque Country team - also known as Euskadi - is not officially recognised by FIFA or UEFA, so players are able to play for both with no issue and Spain games would take priority.

Whilst Sancet has no plans to not represent Spain moving forward, he's joined the combined the call of several Basque LaLiga players to request formal recognition from Spain's National Sports Council, and potentially in future compete in UEFA and FIFA competitions.

"Hopefully one day we can compete at a World Cup with our country's national team up against the best.

"We know it's difficult, but if everyone does their part, I think it can happen someday.

"It's an honour, and something you dream of since you are little, to play for the team you love."

Sancet's side take on Venezuela in a friendly game in Bilbao on November 14 under the leadership of Osasuna boss Jagoba Arrasate.