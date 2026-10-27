Lamine Yamal's uncle calls out Ballon d'Or 'mistake' over Kane award

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Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.
Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.Profimedia

The 2026 Ballon d'Or was lifted by Harry Kane on the back of a superb 12 months for the England captain.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country over the year, propelling Bayern Munich to a league and cup double in Germany, and England to the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

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His success came after finishing first ahead of Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in second spot and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in third place.

19-year-old Lamine Yamal won LaLiga at Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain and the teenager was rewarded with a third consecutive Kopa Trophy for the best U21 player.

As the debate over who should have won the award rages on, Lamine Yamal uncle Abdul has waded into the row, claiming Kane did not deserve it.

"I think it's a mistake and very sad. My nephew is the best player in the world, everyone knows it,’ he told El Larguero.

"If you like football, you go to see Lamine, not Harry Kane. Kane is a great goal scorer, but Lamine shines on the pitch.

"As Lamine is young, he has time, and that’s why they’re not giving him this opportunity. Kane, with only three days of football left, has been given the opportunity. I

"I’m sure Lamine will end up winning five. In a few days, Lamine’s sadness will be over."

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