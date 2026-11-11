Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea set for surgery on hamstring injury

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Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea (left) in action
Real Sociedad's Barrenetxea (left) in actionREUTERS / Vincent West

Real Sociedad's Spanish winger Ander Barrenetxea was diagnosed with a "severe" hamstring injury on Wednesday which requires surgery and could keep him out for several months.

The 24-year-old was replaced in Spain's squad for Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England this week by Jorge de Frutos after suffering the injury last weekend in LaLiga.

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"Barrenetxea suffered a severe injury, involving tendon damage... in the hamstring of his right thigh," said La Real in a statement, confirming he will undergo surgery.

Real Sociedad are fifth in LaLiga and also competing in the Europa League, where they sit 20th in the league phase table.

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