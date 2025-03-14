Spain fume after Senegal selection of Como attacker Diao

Spain are furious with Senegal's selection of Como attacker Assane Diao.

The former Real Betis and Spain U20 forward has accepted selection by Senegal for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

However, the decision has left the Spanish Federation furious.

A spokesman said: "This is an unfair act to force the boy to play for them when he hasn't decided yet. And the necessary documents to call him up are missing."

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stated: "I have a lot of experience at home and I have lived through many situations like this. There are three maxims that must be respected: that he can, that he wants to and that we call him up. The most important is the second, no one is obliged to come and play with Spain.

"With total freedom of all decisions, whoever wants to play with Spain, will play. It has been now, in the past and in the future. I remain with these players with Laporte, Le Normand, Lamine, Samu, Huijsen... among many others. They wanted to play with Spain unconditionally. We must enhance Spain's position."