Spain Euros final matchwinner Oyarzabal: We're a real family

Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal is full of pride being Spain's matchwinner in last night's Euros final.

Oyarzabal struck late to earn the 2-1 win against England in Berlin.

He said: "I have done my part. I have been fortunate enough to give victory. When you go through screwed up moments, just being here you value it a lot and if you can help like today, it's the best.

"That is also part of me. It is fortunate to bring you this immense joy of having passed what I have been through. This is a family where everyone is worth equally. I am very happy and proud of everyone.

"We have been lifting each other for 45 days, this is a family. It's amazing."

