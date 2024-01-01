Lehmann insists Germany will defeat 'tiny youth team' Spain

Former Germany and Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has taken a swipe at Spain.

La Roja meet the hosts in Friday's Euros quarterfinal.

And Lehmann says Germany should be comfortable winners, telling Welt TV: "Spain is a small and inexperienced team; basically as a youth team.

"It is a youth team, because they have two very young athletes and do not have much international experience."

Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Mikel Oyarzabal has responded to Lehmann, saying: "One more opinion. Respectable but not shared. We are a group that forms a great team. What people think will have their reasons. It does not influence us and we are calm.

"We trust ourselves, without coming up and without underestimating anyone. We can beat anyone."