Spain coach De la Fuente: So much to improve before France clash

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente admits they must improve if they're to defeat France in their Euros semifinal this week.

La Roja are regarded as the form team of the tournament.

Advertisement Advertisement

But De la Fuente says: “We have to improve in everything, you can always do so.

"We have to press better, we have to free ourselves more and we have to ensure we are more aware and vigilant defensively because with our way of playing, we expose ourselves a lot.

"And in the offensive phase we must be more effective, take advantage of the opportunities we have and not lose balls to favour the rivals’ counterattack.”

Against Germany, De la Fuente took off wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

De la Fuente explained, “Yes. We tend to become fond of some players and sometimes it seems that it is an aberration to replace them. We, with the changes, seek to go beyond the immediate. Knowing Germany, what we sought was more freshness, with players who worked more defensively.

"We didn’t want to wear down Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal and have no chance of winning. Furthermore, we were winning and then the players who came out had a lot of influence on the final result.”