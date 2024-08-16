Spain coach De la Fuente says Barcelona teen Yamal "here because he wants to play"

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists there shouldn't be a concern over Lamine Yamal's workload.

There's been a debate over the playing commitments of the Barcelona teen.

But De la Fuente, ahead of their Nations League clash with Switzerland, said: “We are lucky to have a player like Lamine Yamal who plays so many games for the national team.

“The calendar is agreed by everyone. We must give the national team the importance it deserves.

“We are victims of the calendar, but not guilty. Players want to go to the national team and clubs want their players to be internationals.

“I don’t feel any pressure. If you can’t play 180 minutes in September, then you can just pack up and forget about it.”