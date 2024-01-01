Spain coach De la Fuente rejects blame claims over Yamal injury

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has defended his management over an injury for Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal.

Yamal has suffered a hamstring strain after featuring in the Nations League win against Denmark. He is expected to miss Barca's clash with Sevilla this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

De le Fuente said: “I’m going to tell the truth. Lamine had discomfort at the end of the game. I asked him if he was going to be one hundred percent on Tuesday and there were doubts. Taking that into account, it’s better to rest. We have done it with others, he is no exception.

“Those who have to defend Lamine are the referees, applying the rules. And the opponent will use all weapons to try to stop players as good as Lamine or other greats in history. Have you played football? Have you been kicked? Are you going to hold me responsible for kicking Lamine?”

De la Fuente also insisted: “What I think is the biggest pity is that is that there are people who get involved with these comments. I already said that the national team matches are one a month for the player. Last year we played 17 international matches, because we were lucky, and I think every Spaniard was happy, to reach the Euro final.

"But this year we will play 10. In two years, 27 games. One a month. Let’s stop going in circles. It’s one clash a month with the National Team on average, let’s stop making things difficult, the problem isn’t ours."