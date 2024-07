Kounde ready to face Barcelona teammate Yamal

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde says France will be ready for Spain's attackers.

France will meet Spain for a place in the Euros final.

Kounde faces the prospect of having to mark Barca teammate Lamine Yamal out of the game.

He said, “I love important matches, they help me get better. I’m always excited to play against these type of players, I try to rise to the challenge every time."

Kounde has been an ever-present for France in Germany.