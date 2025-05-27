Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd start talks with Brentford's Mbeumo in £50M deal as Amorim's rebuild begins
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Chelsea eye shock move for Barcelona outcast

Spain coach De la Fuente declares Barcelona teen Yamal "could win Ballon d'Or this year"

Carlos Volcano
Spain coach De la Fuente declares Barcelona teen Yamal "could win Ballon d'Or this year"
Spain coach De la Fuente declares Barcelona teen Yamal "could win Ballon d'Or this year"LaLiga
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente insists Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal would be a worthy Ballon d'Or winner this year.

Still 17, Yamal has won the domestic Treble with Barca and also the Euros with Spain over the past 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De la Fuente, after naming his Nations League squad, said of Yamal: "He is a player with a great future, but he is still developing. We are not seeing the best Lamine yet; he will improve a lot.

"We do not know what this life has in store for him. If he does not get injured, he could become a legend."

Asked about the Ballon d'Or, De la Fuente continued: “It's a process, to deserve the Ballon d'Or... There are other very good players too. These decisions are made in detail. I don't know if he'll win it this year, but I'm sure he'll win it. We'll have to see if it's this season.

"We have to analyse his rivals. The most important thing is that he doesn't focus on a specific objective and that he works as he does and remains humble. If he continues with this dynamic, he'll have many options."

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineBarcelona
Related Articles
Lamine Yamal agrees new Barcelona deal
Lewandowski bags brace as Barcelona put three past Athletic
Rakitic talks about Luis Enrique, Barcelona's new generation, and Ballon d’Or