Rakitic talks about Luis Enrique, Barcelona's new generation, and Ballon d’Or

Ivan Rakitic has seen it all in his illustrious career: Champions League and Europa League glory, LaLiga titles, and the evolution of football’s biggest clubs.

Now at 37 years old, he is playing for Hajduk Split in the Croatian league, bringing to a close what has been a remarkable and breathtaking career.

In this exclusive interview, the Croatian midfielder opens up about his experiences with legendary coaches, Barcelona’s new era, and who his favourites are for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

Flashscore: Let’s start with a slightly difficult question. You played for Switzerland’s youth teams before switching to Croatia. How tough was that decision?

Ivan Rakitic: “I wouldn't wish that decision for any young player. It's not an easy decision to me. Because the decision wasn't against Switzerland or Croatia. It's very difficult to make that decision when you're 17, 18 years old.

“They were very difficult moments and I wish UEFA and FIFA could make it easier for those players because those decisions when they're made come with a great deal of pressure, and it's not easy. I wouldn't wish that on anybody.

“In the end, for me, the decision was more a matter of what my heart said. And my heart said that I wanted to play for Croatia, and that's why I made that change in the end. But they were very complicated times. And I wish no young players would have to go through that because it's not easy.”

Luis Enrique has led PSG to the Champions League final this year, transforming a team once full of egos into a cohesive, world-beating side. You worked with him at Barcelona during another turbulent period. What’s his secret?

“It has to do with what you said in your introduction, how strong Luis Enrique is. For me, it's not a surprise seeing PSG reach the final. Enrique said their best player is leaving, but they’re going to be a better team.

“Though Mbappe left, he still had a very clear plan at the beginning. When I had the first call from him, before signing for Barcelona, I asked to be able to speak to him and he made everything very clear at the first call.

“He's a coach who, before taking the first step, he's already prepared the second step. For him, it's obvious that there are no coincidences. It's not often you see a coach who works so hard and has such clear ideas.

“So I have to congratulate PSG for reaching the Champions League final. They struggled in the beginning but have grown into the competition, and they deserve to be in the final.”

How do you see the UCL final ending between PSG and Inter?

“Luis Enrique and PSG, I think that they've grown incredibly. With the matches they played recently, they're clear favourites to win the title. Although in a final, it's very difficult to talk about a favourite because Inter has done a very good job to be there too.

“PSG perhaps seems a little bit stronger now, but Inter has shown what they’re capable of against Barcelona. I'm sure they’ll be looking for revenge for that final they lost a few years ago against Manchester City. So it's probably going to be a very tough match. They're going to fight it out very hard. They're going to enjoy a great match and may the best team win.”

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal is already being compared to Messi and Neymar at just 17. What’s your view on his rise and Ballon d’Or chances?

“Well I'm very glad that we're talking about a 17-year-old-youngster. This tells us that it's not a matter of age. You're either there or you're not.

“If Yamal had reached the Champions League final I don't think we would have any doubts he would win the Ballon d’Or this year. Though it's an individual award, titles also count. Then there is (Ousmane) Dembele with the Champions League final, especially with how he's playing in the final month, I think he's also a possible winner. I think it's a matter of two or three, perhaps seven, eight, or 10 candidates.

“So, whether it's Dembele or even maybe Pedri, whoever wins, it will be a good decision. For me personally, Yamal is the favourite. I think it's easier to say this from the outside now. Though if he'd gone to the Champions League final, he would have clearly been the favourite because that title is very important.”

Lamine Yamal is often compared to Lionel Messi. What’s your take on that?

“I think that all the merit goes to Yamal with what he's doing. We all agree that it's unusual for a 17-year-old. First of all, there's no need to compare him with anybody, especially because there is no comparison with Messi.

“We all know 99% of us agree that Messi has been the best player of all time and for all of us and, personally. I can say that I am more than proud to have shared so many years with him. Messi is part of history for all of us, and we have to be grateful that we will be able to enjoy him. I hope that he'll carry on playing a few years longer. I hope that he'll continue to play for the national team so that we can enjoy him.

“Yamal has to build his own path and his own story, and he will. Let's allow him to enjoy himself and dance on the pitch the way he does. We also have to enjoy him. He'll leave whatever legacy he leaves. Let him keep dancing and wear two, three, or five sets of glasses after winning the title. That's what we want to see from Yamal and for him to be happy and write his own history. Young people don't need pressure, they need support.”

Barcelona have played beautiful football this season under Hansi Flick. What’s changed, and which player has stood out most?

“Flick’s evolution clearly started with Xavi. Xavi brought in all those young players who are taking Barcelona forward. I think that these young players have been very important. Xavi was a coach who gave them the opportunity and taught them what it really means to be a top-level Barcelona player or what the requirements are.

“In the end have to congratulate the president of Barca, Juan Laporta, because it was 100% the right decision to hire Hansi Flick, although I would have liked Xavi to continue a little bit longer. This season the young players have improved week by week. Everyone is happy to see that there's a very clear evolution.

“Pedri until now has been a very good player, and this makes the difference. When you look at the statistics, Pedri comes up everywhere. Physically, he's been at a top level the whole season. This has to do with the new coach and the staff that have managed all these details for Pedri to be able to perform in September, December, March, and now in May at an incredible level. Flick with his staff have done a very good job of getting the best from each player.

What’s the key to Barcelona’s progress this season, and what do they need for next year?

“I think the fascinating thing is how together the team is. I think they have about 16 players who are playing at the top level. It’s good we can see there's no problem with egos. This strength of being united is very important in great teams. I think it's important to have a healthy team that helps each other, and Barcelona has done that, apart from having incredible individual quality.

“So it's a mix between players with a lot of experience like Inigo Martinez, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ter Stegen, and Szczesny. They've managed to take those young players to an incredible level. Flick has done a great job of bringing them all together to be as strong as they have been, especially in the last few months. This is going to be the key for next season, too, because when you're winning, when you're up there, it's much more difficult to stay up there.

“I think that this is going to be the key for next season. They need to continue to be together and adjust a few details, like what happens against Inter, for example. You can't have seven goals scored against you in the semi-final, and these are minor details that need to be corrected. But it's a young team that's going to continue to grow. And if they can stick together that way, I think that they are going to have a great team for many years.”

What makes Barcelona’s young players so special, and how important is La Masia?

“It probably has a lot to do with it. It's not a coincidence. After this great generation with Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, there's another generation like that this and it probably has a lot to do with what they're taught when they're very young.

“It’s not just a matter of finding quality and talent. It's also a matter of what you give them when it comes to development. How many times have we seen players with incredible talent who didn't make it in the end? For a player like Yamal to have 100 official matches at 17 years of age and being the champion of Europe with Spain, that's incredible.

“So we have to congratulate La Masia on their work, and I'm very glad that you asked the question because it's easy to go out on the market and sign a player and spend a lot of money. But, the kids from the academy have that relationship with each other because they've known each other for many years.”

You were part of Barcelona’s golden generation. Would any of today’s players fit into that team?

“Probably many. It's true that we had an incredible group, especially the first few years. 2014-2016 were some of our best years and the fact is that it's very difficult to bring somebody into that team.

“However, good players are always welcome and they can help. I was asked whether there would be room for Yamal. Well, if you compete with Messi, there's no room for anybody. But we would have found a way of fitting Yamal in or Pedri, or right now, Inigo Martinez, all of them. They are all incredible players.

“I think it's important not to make too many comparisons. I want this Barcelona to write its own history. I hope they win more titles than we did for the happiness of all the supporters. This is what we all want. Although we went through incredible times, and the fact is that I feel very proud to have been a part of it. But it wasn't easy.”

Xabi Alonso is set to take over at Real Madrid after his success at Leverkusen. How do you think he’ll do in Spain?

“I think it's going to be interesting to see. We all agree that we expect a very different Madrid with Xabi Alonso, especially because of his way of understanding football. I think he's going to be a very different coach from Ancelotti.

“That's neither better nor worse, just different. But you've seen how Leverkusen has played, or the evolution that has taken place in the team over the last two years at Leverkusen. It's also obvious that it's a different thing coaching Real Madrid. He knows that better than anybody, and we'll see how he can bring his idea about football to Madrid.

“I think that Madrid will make a major leap in quality next year because my opinion is that Alonso is already one of the best coaches in the world, not just because of his way of understanding the game, but the way he manages a group.

"I've heard a lot of things from Germany, fantastic things about him, and that can make the difference. We'll also see to what extent they'll let him work in Madrid. I hope he'll have as much freedom as he had at Leverkusen. In the end, that will be good for the world of football even if he's in the other team. But I really wish him the best of luck.”