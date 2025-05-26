Lamine Yamal agrees new Barcelona deal

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has put pen to paper on a new deal with the La Liga champions.

The 17-year-old has reportedly agreed terms with Barcelona over a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2031.

Barcelona have been in talks with agent Jorge Mendes throughout the second half of the season but have now reached an agreement.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, everything has been agreed, and the deal is set to be signed imminently.

Yamal has been a key player for Barcelona this season as they secured a memorable treble, scoring 18 goals and providing 21 assists in 55 games.