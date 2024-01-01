Cruyff: Too soon to compare Barcelona teen Yamal with Messi

Former Barcelona sports chief Jordi Cruyff says it's too soon to make predictions about Lamine Yamal.

Many are claiming the 17 year-old has the ability to match the feats of Lionel Messi.

But Cruyff told Radio Marca: "He's a different player, with a different talent, with a lot of personality for his age.

"From day one, he hasn't been afraid of 'give me the ball, I'll make my move' and the truth is that if injuries don't affect him, he's obviously a player who will mark an era, but to say that he's going to be a Messi... We'll know when he's 30."

On Andrés Iniesta, who retired this week, Cruyff also said: "He is a very elegant person, it is no coincidence that he is one of the few footballers who has received a standing ovation from opposing fans in every stadium he has stepped into, even if he has been substituted. For me, that is a sign that people appreciate the person of Andrés Iniesta."