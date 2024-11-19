Spain coach De la Fuente: Barcelona midfielder Casado played like a veteran

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was left pleased with Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in victory over Switzerland on Monday night.

De la Fuente tested many fringe players as La Roja won their Nations League tie 3-2.

Casado impressed on the night and his coach later said: “Casadó is great news for Spanish football. He plays like a veteran and makes the team play. He has been a discovery. In Spain there are great players, the best in the world.

“We have a good present and a wonderful future. These players only need to have the opportunity and confidence. This makes us one of the most powerful countries.

"The demands are maximum and the competition makes them bring out their best version.”

