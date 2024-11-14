Barcelona midfielder Casado: Xavi and I didn't talk much

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado admits he appreciates the management of coach Hansi Flick.

With Flick's support, Casado is now part of the Spain squad this week.

He said, "He is handling the dressing room very well. Those who do not play and those who play are very plugged in and that is good."

On his relationship with Flick's predecessor Xavi, Casado also said: "At first yes (it was good), but then you normalise it a little more and we didn't talk as much about whether or not I played.

"I just kept learning and I think that is helping me for today."