Sorloth "super happy" to join Atletico Madrid
Alexander Sorloth is excited to be an Atletico Madrid player.

The former Villarreal striker enjoyed his Atletico presentation today.

He said, “I feel very, very good, I am super happy with this new challenge in my career, I hope to have great moments in this stadium. President, thank you very much for your trust, friend.

“I scored my first goal in La Liga here. The atmosphere is impressive, the fans are always very supportive.”

Regarding the atmosphere of the stadium, they asked him if it was similar to Turkey , where he played: “It is one of the most similar, the sound of the stadium is impressive, it is loud and you can hardly talk to your teammates. For me it is one of the best things as a footballer.”

On competing for a place with fellow new signing Julian Alvarez, Sorloth said: “I like to play with good players like Julián, that's why I came to Atlético de Madrid. Plus there are players who give very good passes and I love that.

“I put the biggest pressure on myself, not on the number 9, I always want to perform at the highest level."

