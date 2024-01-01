Agent explains Nico decision to stick with Athletic Bilbao

The agent of Nico Williams says he is happy at Athletic Bilbao.

The Spain Euros winner was a target for Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal over the summer, but ultimately chose to stay at San Mames.

Agent Felix Tainta told Candena SER: “The lad has had an incredible year and has endorsed it, for me, by being the best player in the European Championship.

"Logically we have had a lot of movement, many trips and happiness. It compresses in a very short time, and at the end of the market we are somewhat stressed.

“The boy has decided to continue, he wanted to continue for another year and to work, advise him. He has decided to want to continue and there has been no domino effect.”